With the launch of next-generation 5G cellular networks now only months away in the United States, South Korea, and possibly other countries, Qualcomm is today debuting two critically important new “modem-to-antenna” components: the world’s first fully integrated, mobile device-ready 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) antenna modules and sub-6 GHz RF modules. The parts will enable even smartphones to connect to upcoming 5G mmWave networks, an engineering feat that was once considered impossible.

Qualcomm’s QTM052 mmWave antenna modules and QPM56xx sub-6 GHz RF modules are each designed to work with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X50 5G modem, addressing different radio frequencies. The mmWave antenna can be used on 26.5-29.5 GHz, 27.5-28.35 GHz, or 37-40 GHz bands, while the sub-6 GHz module works on 3.3-4.2 GHz, 3.3-3.8 GHz, or 4.4-5.0 GHz bands. Each country’s regulators are currently in the process of determining which mmWave and sub-6 GHz bands will be used for 5G services within their borders.

Image Credit: Qualcomm

While the sub-6 GHz module uses radio frequencies similar to existing wireless phones, the mmWave module is a significant breakthrough. Qualcomm notes that mmWave was once written off as too difficult to engineer into mobile devices, due to challenges with “materials, form-factor, industrial design, thermals, and regulatory requirements for radiated power.” But engineers saw its potential to speed up 5G networks, and persisted until they solved the engineering issues. As Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon explains,