Google today launched Chrome 68 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. The desktop release includes the Page Lifecycle API, the Payment Handler API, and a change to how it labels HTTP sites: they are all now marked as “Not secure” right in the address bar. You can update to the latest version now using the browser’s built-in updater or download it directly from google.com/chrome.

With over 1 billion users, Chrome is both a browser and a major platform that web developers must consider. In fact, with Chrome’s regular additions and changes, developers often make a point to ensure they are aware of everything available — as well as what has been deprecated or removed.

HTTPS is a more secure version of the HTTP protocol used on the internet to connect users to websites. Secure connections are widely considered a necessary measure to decrease the risk of users being vulnerable to content injection (which can result in eavesdropping, man-in-the-middle attacks, and other data modification). Data is kept secure from third parties, and users can be more confident they are communicating with the correct website.

Google has been pushing the web to HTTPS for years, but it accelerated its efforts last year by making changes to Chrome’s user interface. Chrome 56, released in January 2017, started marking HTTP pages that collect passwords or credit cards as “Not secure.” Chrome 62, released in October 2017, started marking HTTP sites with entered data and all HTTP sites viewed in Incognito mode as “Not secure.”

As a result, over 85 percent of Chrome traffic on both Chrome OS and Mac are now HTTPS, while 76 percent of Chrome traffic on Android and Windows is also HTTPS. But Google isn’t satisfied with those numbers (you can view the latest progress for yourself here).

With Chrome 68, here is how HTTP sites now appear in the address bar:

Here is how Google explains its thinking behind the change:

Chrome’s new interface will help users understand that all HTTP sites are not secure, and continue to move the web towards a secure HTTPS web by default. HTTPS is easier and cheaper than ever before, and it unlocks both performance improvements and powerful new features that are too sensitive for HTTP.

Google isn’t stopping there. With the release of Chrome 69 in September, HTTPS sites will no longer sport the “Secure” wording:

With the release of Chrome 70 in October, HTTP sites will show a red “Not secure” warning when users enter data:

The plan was always to mark all HTTP sites as “Not secure.” Eventually, Google will change the icon beside the “Not secure” label and make the text red to further emphasize you should not trust HTTP sites:

HTTP sites aside, Chrome 68 lets developers listen for, and respond to, system-initiated CPU suspension of backgrounded tabs using the new freeze and resume events in the Page Lifecycle API. When a frozen page needs to be discarded to conserve memory, the document.wasDiscarded property lets developers restore view state (saved in the freeze event) when the user refocuses the tab and the page is reloaded. You can test these events by visiting chrome://discards to simulate page freezing, resuming, and discarding.

The Payment Handler API builds on the Payment Request API, which helped users check out online. The new API enables web-based payment apps to facilitate payments directly within the Payment Request experience, as seen above.

As with every version, Chrome 68 includes an update to the V8 JavaScript engine: version 6.8. It reduces memory consumption as well as includes improvements to array destructuring, Object.assign, and TypedArray.prototype.sort. Check out the full list of changes for more information.

Other developer features in this release (some are mobile-specific) include:

For a full rundown of what’s new, check out the Chrome 68 milestone hotlist.

Google releases a new version of its browser every six weeks or so. Chrome 69 will arrive by early September.