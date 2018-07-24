Google today launched Chrome 68 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. The desktop release includes the Page Lifecycle API, the Payment Handler API, and a change to how it labels HTTP sites: they are all now marked as “Not secure” right in the address bar. You can update to the latest version now using the browser’s built-in updater or download it directly from google.com/chrome.
With over 1 billion users, Chrome is both a browser and a major platform that web developers must consider. In fact, with Chrome’s regular additions and changes, developers often make a point to ensure they are aware of everything available — as well as what has been deprecated or removed.
HTTPS is a more secure version of the HTTP protocol used on the internet to connect users to websites. Secure connections are widely considered a necessary measure to decrease the risk of users being vulnerable to content injection (which can result in eavesdropping, man-in-the-middle attacks, and other data modification). Data is kept secure from third parties, and users can be more confident they are communicating with the correct website.
Google has been pushing the web to HTTPS for years, but it accelerated its efforts last year by making changes to Chrome’s user interface. Chrome 56, released in January 2017, started marking HTTP pages that collect passwords or credit cards as “Not secure.” Chrome 62, released in October 2017, started marking HTTP sites with entered data and all HTTP sites viewed in Incognito mode as “Not secure.”
As a result, over 85 percent of Chrome traffic on both Chrome OS and Mac are now HTTPS, while 76 percent of Chrome traffic on Android and Windows is also HTTPS. But Google isn’t satisfied with those numbers (you can view the latest progress for yourself here).
With Chrome 68, here is how HTTP sites now appear in the address bar:
Here is how Google explains its thinking behind the change:
Chrome’s new interface will help users understand that all HTTP sites are not secure, and continue to move the web towards a secure HTTPS web by default. HTTPS is easier and cheaper than ever before, and it unlocks both performance improvements and powerful new features that are too sensitive for HTTP.
Google isn’t stopping there. With the release of Chrome 69 in September, HTTPS sites will no longer sport the “Secure” wording:
With the release of Chrome 70 in October, HTTP sites will show a red “Not secure” warning when users enter data:
The plan was always to mark all HTTP sites as “Not secure.” Eventually, Google will change the icon beside the “Not secure” label and make the text red to further emphasize you should not trust HTTP sites:
HTTP sites aside, Chrome 68 lets developers listen for, and respond to, system-initiated CPU suspension of backgrounded tabs using the new freeze and resume events in the Page Lifecycle API. When a frozen page needs to be discarded to conserve memory, the document.wasDiscarded property lets developers restore view state (saved in the freeze event) when the user refocuses the tab and the page is reloaded. You can test these events by visiting chrome://discards to simulate page freezing, resuming, and discarding.
The Payment Handler API builds on the Payment Request API, which helped users check out online. The new API enables web-based payment apps to facilitate payments directly within the Payment Request experience, as seen above.
As with every version, Chrome 68 includes an update to the V8 JavaScript engine: version 6.8. It reduces memory consumption as well as includes improvements to array destructuring, Object.assign, and TypedArray.prototype.sort. Check out the full list of changes for more information.
Other developer features in this release (some are mobile-specific) include:
- Accept two values in the overflow shorthand: The
overflowshorthand will accept two values, making it possible to set the horizontal and vertical overflow to different values. If two values are specified, the first is
overflow-xand the second is
overflow-y. Changing the shorthand allows developers to specify a single statement where previously two were required.
- CSS position values with three parts: The
object-positionand
perspective-originproperties will no longer accept three-part values like
"top right 20%". This also applies for positions in basic shapes and gradients. Valid position values will now always have 1, 2 or 4 parts. Deprecation of 3-part values occurred in Chrome 66.
- Support ‘x’ as a resolution unit: CSS Values and Units Module Level 4 defines a new resolution unit called “dot per pixel” for support of high-resolution displays. This change adds
'x'as a synonym for the existing abbreviation,
'dppx'.
- Unprefix CSS “grab” and “grabbing” values for cursor property: The CSS values “grab” and “grabbing” change the mouse cursor to an open hand or closed hand, commonly used to indicate that something can be grabbed or is currently grabbed. Prefixed versions of these properties have been supported since Chrome 1. With this change Chrome will support the standard, unprefixed versions of these values.
- High resolution timestamp for Gamepad:
Gamepad.timestampnow uses a
DOMHighResTimeStamp, a high resolution monotonic time with microsecond resolution. Timestamps are measured as offsets from the
PerformanceTiming.navigationStartproperty.
- New customElements.upgrade(): This function invokes custom element constructors for custom elements whose constructors are not called yet explicitly. If a custom element is created with the
innerHTMLsetter and its parent node is not connected to a document, the custom element constructor is not called until it’s connected. This method explicitly allows developers to fully control the timing of custom element constructor calls regardless of connectedness.
- Keyboard lock: While in fullscreen, this API allows apps to receive keys that are normally handled by the system or the browser like
Cmd-Tab/
Alt-Tab, or
Esc. Users can escape keyboard lock (and fullscreen) by holding the
Esckey for two seconds.
- Make PointerEvent.fromElement and PointerEvent.toElement null: To improve consistency with other browsers,
PointerEventsfor
fromElementand
toElementfields not follow the Pointer Events Level 2 spec by always reporting null. In a
MouseEvent(from which a
PointerEventinherits these fields),
fromElementand
toElementare non-standard, and have been inconsistent among major browsers for many years. Moreover, there are standard and consistent alternatives already:
targetand
relatedTarget.
- Unified touch adjustment: Touch adjustment changes the
TouchEventand the corresponding
PointerEventtarget to a best target within the touch area.
TouchEventcoordinates will not be changed.
- Treat long-press as a user gesture: Long-press is now considered a user gesture because it indicates user interaction with the page. This allows a web app to call restricted APIs like
navigator.vibrate()on long-press to match native behavior.
- WebAudio: add user selectable automation rate for AudioParams: The
AudioParam.automationRate
- Improve cache management for service worker scripts: The HTTP cache will be ignored when requesting updates to the service worker. Requests for
importScriptswill still go through the HTTP cache. But this is just the default. A new registration option,
ServiceWorkerRegistration.updateViaCacheis available that offers control over this behavior. Previously, HTTP requests that checked for updates to the service worker were fulfilled by the HTTP cache by default. If a Cache-Control header was inadvertently set on a service worker, then service worker updates could be delayed, and if your service worker contained versioning information for your sites other assets, those updates would also be delayed.
- RTCRtpSender.getParameters()/setParameters() return and control track encoding: The getParameters() and setParameters() methods return or update the RTCRtpSender object’s current parameters for how the RTCRtpSender.track property is encoded and transmitted to a remote RTCRtpReceiver. These methods enable you to change encoding parameters for WebRTC streams such as the maximum transmission bitrate without doing any SDP munging or renegotiation.
attribute allows the user to select whether the
AudioParam is either “a-rate” or “k-rate”. Most but not all
AudioParam attributes allow changing the rate, as given in the spec. For example,
BiquadFilterNode with default “a-rate” automation is expensive to compute due to the complex relationship between the parameters and the filter coefficients. If this fast automation is not needed (the most typical case), the parameters can be set to “k-rate”.
For a full rundown of what’s new, check out the Chrome 68 milestone hotlist.
Google releases a new version of its browser every six weeks or so. Chrome 69 will arrive by early September.