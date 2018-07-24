PC gaming editor Jeffrey Grubb is on vacation, but he came back for the podcast because what if everyone realizes they don’t need him. This is why his hair is going white. Capitalism is going to kill him.

On this week’s episode, fellow host and GamesBeat reviews editor Mike Minotti talks about Mega Man X. Jeff talks about Dead Cells and Spintires: Mudrunner. And together they tackle the news.

Join them, won’t you?

Download GamesBeat Decides 89

Here’s what we talked about:

Dead Cells

Spintires: Mudrunner

Mega Man X Legacy Collection

No battle royale for Halo

Release your fan games before telling anyone you’re making a fan game

Nintendo sues ROM sites

Microsoft doesn’t want Quantum Break or Alan Wake sequels

Fallout 76 beta is coming

Octopath Traveler is selling out in Japan

What accessories does Microsoft have in store for Gamescom?

I love you.