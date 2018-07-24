PC gaming editor Jeffrey Grubb is on vacation, but he came back for the podcast because what if everyone realizes they don’t need him. This is why his hair is going white. Capitalism is going to kill him.
On this week’s episode, fellow host and GamesBeat reviews editor Mike Minotti talks about Mega Man X. Jeff talks about Dead Cells and Spintires: Mudrunner. And together they tackle the news.
Join them, won’t you?
Here’s what we talked about:
- Dead Cells
- Spintires: Mudrunner
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection
- No battle royale for Halo
- Release your fan games before telling anyone you’re making a fan game
- Nintendo sues ROM sites
- Microsoft doesn’t want Quantum Break or Alan Wake sequels
- Fallout 76 beta is coming
- Octopath Traveler is selling out in Japan
- What accessories does Microsoft have in store for Gamescom?
I love you.