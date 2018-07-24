Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. released a new update for the mobile version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds today. It adds War Mode, which has players fighting in a smaller map. It also adds clans and other new features.

PUBG launched for Android and iOS earlier this year. The mobile version has been a big hit, with Sensor Tower saying that it has earned over $16 million to date. It also has over 10 million active players. New updates keeps those players engaged and help draw in new people — something it could use with Fortnite cleaning up on mobile.

Traditional PUBG matches take place in a large map with 100 players. War Mode quickens the pace with a team-based mode that takes place in a smaller map. And unlike with the traditional battle royale mode, players respawn after dying until one team reaches 100 points.

The new clan system will make it easier for friends to team up. They can also work together to complete clan challenges and climb ranks to unlock new rewards.

A new achievement system is also added to PUBG Mobile that can unlock more in-game items. And a new weapon, the SLR Sniper Rifle, is now available in this version of the game after already being playable in the PC version.