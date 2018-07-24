Hi-Rez Studios announced today that its battle royale game Realm Royale is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Closed betas for these console versions will start next week.

Realm Royale differentiates itself from Fortnite and PUBG by focusing on a fantasy setting (you can use spells, but guns are still a big part of the game). Players in the free-to-play game can select classes like Mage and Assassin. But the goal remains the same — be the last player standing. It has become a hit on PC, attracting more than 4 million players on Steam during its Early Access period. Of course it has a long ways to go if it wants to catch up to top dog Fortnite, which has over 125 million players on PC, consoles, and mobile.

Coming to console can expand that audience. You can sign up for a beta key here.

Like with Fortnite, Realm Royale monetizes itself with a battle pass. Players buy the pass which then unlocks cosmetic items as they complete objectives. Not only does it help a game make money, but the progression system encourages people to play more.

Hi-Rez Studios has not said anything about a Switch version. This June, the studio ported its hero shooter Paladins to Nintendo’s platform.