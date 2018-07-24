The livestreaming platform Twitch took steps in June to boost discoverability on its site. Now it’s launching Twitch Creator Camp, a series of broadcasts and articles that are geared toward helping content creators learn strategies for building a successful channel. The Creator Camp livestream will be a question-and-answer session with Twitch Partners, and it will air at 2 p.m. Pacific on July 31.

In 2017, Twitch boasted over 2 million streamers on its platform. Out of these, over 27,000 are Partners, a program that grants the creators special perks like a verified channel badge. In order to qualify, broadcasters have to stream at least three times per week as well as demonstrate an “established and steadily growing audience and chat,” according to Twitch’s guidelines.

Both Partners and Affiliates are able to monetize their channels on the platform, which is a topic of interest. Creator Camp will dive into strategies for increasing subscriptions and sponsorships as well as discuss how to approach ads and merchandise. It plans on presenting “Streaming 101” tips for newbies, like how to set up a channel and best practices for getting started. It will also have advice for more seasoned creators, such as analyzing statistics, engaging and building a community, and networking with other broadcasters.

“We’re launching with video content scheduled from 18 Partners, such as Jericho, JGhosty, DeejayKnight, PmsProxy, itmeJP, and Pokimane,” said Twitch’s creator marketing manager Jessica Messinger in an email to GamesBeat. “They represent a wide range in both audience sizes and the kind of content they stream, but are all successful streamers willing to share their insights and knowledge.”

Messinger says that they will be teaming up with streamers who have established successful channels and are interested in teaching others.

“Additionally, we are always interested in showcasing a diverse selection of Partners in terms of the size of their communities and the type of content they stream,” said Messinger. “If other Partners have an interest in participating, or if the community wants to see a Partner highlighted, they can submit that through the feedback form on the site.”

Creator Camp is Twitch’s latest tool for broadcasters, but the platform frequently rolls out new features, like channel raids and extensions. It’s carved out a spot as the top destination for gaming videos, but it has competition to watch out for like Microsoft’s Mixer and YouTube Gaming. Facebook is also chipping away at gaming video content with its Gaming Creator Pilot Program, which promises hands-on support for broadcasters. The social media site launched its Level Up program in June, seeking to bring more content creators into its fold and to roll out monetization features to more people.