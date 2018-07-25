Google’s Cloud Next conference is underway this week in San Francisco, and today, the search giant wasted no time taking the wraps off new products. In addition to a host of new security tools for the Google Cloud, it announced enhanced search, telephony, and email features for G Suite.

Spending way too much time sifting through petabytes of files for the right document? Google feels your pain. It today introduced Cloud Search functionality that lets G Suite customers index data not just within Google’s purview, but from third-party on-premises and cloud storage providers, too.

The enhanced Cloud Search offers APIs and connectors for third-party applications and respects each data source’s access controls, ensuring users only see files and folders they’re permitted to see. Its 15 launch partners include companies like SADA, Onix, and Accenture.

Whirlpool is one of the first to deploy the new and improved Cloud Search, Google said — its in-house search tool, Whirlpool SearchPro, indexes more than 12 million documents and returns results in mere hundreds of milliseconds.

Cloud Search will be available to G Suite Enterprise and Google Search Appliance customers later this year.

Cloud Search isn’t the only G Suite feature that’s improving. Google Voice — a telephony suite of call, text messaging, and voicemail services — is heading to enterprise.

Google Voice for G Suite integrates tightly with G Suite apps like Hangouts Meet and Google Calendar, Google said, and provides fine-grain access controls to administrators. Admins can manage individual users and provision, assign phone numbers to employees or entire departments, port phone numbers, and set up call routing functionality. And thanks to machine learning, every Voice user benefits from spam call filtering and voicemail transcription.

It’s available today for customers enrolled in the Early Adopter Program.

On a somewhat related note, Google is making it easier for businesses to move to G Suite. Starting today, they’ll be able to purchase Drive Enterprise as a standalone offering with usage-based pricing.

It starts at $8 per month per active user, and $0.04 per GB storage in a company’s drive.

And last but not least, G Suite users are getting in on the new Gmail experience — complete with redesigned security warnings, message snoozing, offline access, and more.

“We’ve … made a concerted effort to make it easier to use G Suite,” Google wrote in a blog post. “Whether it’s making sure your calendar details stay intact between Microsoft Exchange and Google Calendar, providing new ways to integrate Hangout Meet with existing hardware, making it easier to collaborate with teams outside of your domain and more, we’re focused on building solutions to make your workday easier.”

That’s not all Google announced this week. On Monday, it expanded its Cloud AutoML machine learning platform with new language, translation, and contact center services, and brought Smart Compose, an AI-powered grammar tool, and new security features to G Suite.