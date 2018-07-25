Developer Ninja Theory announced today that its cerebral action game Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is getting a new VR version. It will release for Steam on July 31 and work on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice came out last year for PlayStation 4 and PC, with an Xbox One version following this April. The third-person action game stars a woman journeying to the Norse afterlife. She also suffers from psychosis, and the voices in her head have a big impact on the story. Ninja Theory self-published Hellblade, and it became a hit that has sold over 1 million copies. It is also one of our favorite games of 2017.

If you already own the game on Steam, you’ll have access to the VR version when it launches. Microsoft announced at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles last month that it is acquiring Ninja Theory. That could be why we aren’t seeing this VR version come to PSVR.

Virtual reality could make the game even more intense. Unlike many of other VR projects, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is sticking with its third-person perspective.

I've played a bit of Hellblade in VR. It's beautiful and intense. Definitely an edge-of-your-seat experience! https://t.co/LdGPM7Auuf — Dana Cowley (@danacowley) July 25, 2018

Ninja Theory specializes in motion-capture animation, so it would be a shame if you couldn’t see Senua as you play the game. But the VR experience will still be more immersive than the original.