A day after it updated a previous model, Panasonic announced today two new Toughbook handhelds with sleeker designs for people who need rugged devices in the workplace.

Panasonic launched the Panasonic Toughbook FZ-T1 phone-like handheld and the Toughbook FZ-L1 tablet as part of an effort to help diverse industries deal with the on-the-go requirements of many industrial jobs.

Designed to survive drop tests, the devices are rugged and reliable, but they’re also slimmer and lighter (both weigh less than a pound) than traditional industrial devices.

“We looked at the concept in which mobile devices are used today,” said Brian Rowley, vice president of marketing and product management at Panasonic System Communications Company of North America, in an interview.

That means making something that looks sleek, is thinner and lighter, and fits in a bring-your-own-device world.

Image Credit: Panasonic

The devices offer computing, communication in many places around the world, and high-volume barcode scanning.

The Toughbook T1 has a 5-inch screen, and it runs Android 8.1, Oreo. It is designed to be familiar to workers who rely on smartphones in their personal lives, but it has a lot of reinforcement for use in rugged environments, like the desert or mountains.

Both devices are designed to meet military specifications, dubbed MIL-STD-810G standards, and they are IP66/68 rated. The batteries are user replaceable, and they can be swapped on the fly without requiring a reboot when you change them.

The FZ-T1 is available in two models — one with Wi-Fi connectivity only and another offering voice and data connection on AT&T and Verizon networks, as well as data connectivity through P.180, Panasonic’s purpose-built network for global, mobile professionals.

The Toughbook FZ-L1 is a rugged tablet that you can hold in your hands or mount in a vehicle. It has a 7-inch screen, runs Android Oreo, and includes an integrated barcode reader. The devices feature Qualcomm Snapdragon CPUs with ARM quad-core Cortez-A7 cores running at 1.1Ghz. You can drop both of them from a distance of five feet without damaging them.

Dan Diliberti, head of mobility product and market strategy at Panasonic, said in an interview that a lot of smartphones will stop working after 15 minutes if you play music on them while you’re by the pool, mainly because the sunlight causes them to overheat. That won’t happen with these kinds of Toughbooks, he said.

“With these kinds of devices, that could mean life or death,” Dilliberti said.

Both Toughbooks will sell for $1,500.