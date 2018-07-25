June didn’t have any standout blockbuster releases, but the games industry showed that it doesn’t need big launches to generate revenue. Digital sales generated $9.1 billion in May as well as last month, which was up 15 percent year-over-year from $7.9 billion in June 2017. This is thanks mainly to mobile and console platforms, which saw a 23 percent year-over-year increase, according to market researcher SuperData.

Even though PC sales were down, that didn’t stop PUBG Corp.’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds from selling 4.7 million copies during a Steam big summer discount event. This is the best month for the battle royale shooter since October 2017. Electronic Arts’ The Sims 4 also had a strong month with the launch of its Seasons expansion. SuperData estimates that more than 800,000 players bought the DLC on PC, making it the game’s second most popular expansion after Cats and Dogs, which launched in November.

Ubisoft’s vehicular open-world game The Crew 2 launched in June on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. It outstripped its predecessor with 700,000 copies sold, likely because it shifted to digital copies instead of getting copies on physical shelves. These sales numbers look diminutive when compared to Ubisoft’s enormous hit, Far Cry 5, which launched in March and instantly took No. 1 on 2018’s bestsellers list.

Sledgehammer Games’ Call of Duty: WWII is another chart-topper — it’s still the best seller in the last 12 months, according to the industry-tracking firm The NPD Group. However, its DLC sales are lagging behind the 2015 Call of Duty: Black Ops III, which launched its popular Zombies Chronicles bundle last May.

Here are the top 10 games on each platform, according to SuperData:

PC

League of Legends Dungeon Fighter Online PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Crossfire Fantasy Westward Journey Online II Fortnite: Battle Royale World of Warcraft World of Tanks DOTA 2 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Consoles

Fortnite: Battle Royale FIFA 18 Call of Duty: WWII The Crew 2 Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege NBA 2K18 God of War Far Cry 5 Overwatch

Mobile: