Bandai Namco today revealed downloadable content plans for its Japanese role-playing game, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom. This includes a free Adventure Pack that releases today. Two paid DLC are coming this winter and in early 2019.

Ni no Kuni II launched for PlayStation 4 and PC on March 23. It has sold over 900,000 copies. The first Ni no Kuni shipped over 1.1 million copies worldwide, so the sequel is keeping up with it. Free updates give players an excuse to go back to the game, while paid DLC makes it possible for Bandai Namco to monetize the RPG after its launch.

The original Ni no Kuni came out for the PlayStation 3 in the U.S. in 2013. It’s a collaboration between Level-5, a studio that specializes in role-playing games, and Studio Ghibli, the animation studio behind classics like My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away. While Ni no Kuni II does not have direct involvement from Studio Ghibli, character designer Yoshiyuki Momose and composer Joe Hisaishi returned to give the sequel the same look and sound as the original. The result is a gorgeous game that plays like an interactive Ghibli movie.

Today’s Adventure Pack adds two new bosses and more floors to the Faraway Forest Cave dungeon. It also unlocks new post-game quests and makes new costumes and other rewards available.

You’ll need to by a $20 season pass to get the next two DLC packs. The winter one adds a new “cryptic” dungeon that promises a worthwhile reward. The early 2019 DLC will add new story content. Bandai Namco will reveal more about it in the future.