Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios announced today that Star Trek Online is starting a new saga this fall based on the latest show from the series, Star Trek: Discovery. This includes a new character starting experience and new story content for all players that takes place in the Discovery era of the franchise’s timeline (which is around the year 2256, just a bit before the time frame of the original show).

Star Trek Online came out for PC all the way back in 2010. Consistent updates and changes, including a move to a free-to-play model, have managed to keep the MMO going. We don’t get player numbers from Perfect World of Cryptic, so it’s hard to know exactly how well the game is doing. Console versions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in 2016.

Mary Wiseman is voicing her character from Discovery, Sylvia Tilly, in the game. She joins a list of other Trek actors that have done voice work for Star Trek Online, including Michael Dorn (Worf), Robert Picard (The Doctor), and the late Leonard Nimoy (Spock).

Star Trek Online has had expansions and other content based on the original series, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. This is the first time that new content will be based on a show that is still in production. It’s actually the first time Star Trek Online has had this opportunity. The last show, Star Trek: Enterprise, went off the air in 2005, well before Star Trek Online’s launch.