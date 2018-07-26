Electronic Arts’ The Sims 4 continues to go strong, thanks to content updates that add fluffy friends and changing leaves. As part of its Q1 of fiscal year 2019 report, EA noted that The Sims 4’s players have grown 35 percent year-over-year.

The developer reported $1.14 billion in GAAP revenue for Q1, and though live services was a major driver in the past, Wedbush Morgan analyst Michael Pachter says that its contributions for this quarter were relatively weak. However, The Sims 4 is benefiting from its steady drip of content — like its most recent expansion, Seasons, which sold around 800,000 copies on PC, according to market researcher SuperData.

The Sims 4 released in 2014, and since then, it has released expansions and DLC every year. This year, the developer rolled out Jungle Adventure, which added a new location and activities, as well as item packs, like My First Pet Stuff, which introduced small animals like hamsters. The latter works in conjunction with its best-selling expansion, Cats & Dogs, which launched in November on PC and will arrive on consoles on July 31.