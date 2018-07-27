Yes, it’s time for the jokes about joysticks and treasure chests again. Fortnite, the world’s hottest online game, is getting the porn parody treatment.

(Disclaimer: Not suitable for work)

Woodrocket and Pornhub have created the porn film, Fortnut, in a cheesy homage to Epic Games’ Fortnite. The video debuts for free on WoodRocket.com and Pornhub, with a longer extended version available on Pornhub Premium. Based on the trailer, it looks like it was about as low-budget as possible.

It features characters like Bone Trooper and Testiclehead, and it stars April O’Neil, Tommy Pistol, Missy Martinez, Paddy O’Gasm, and Seth’s Beard. Fortnut was written by O’Neil, directed by Vuko, and produced by Lee Roy Myers and Honey Myers.

Perhaps they should do a version for virtual reality as well, as porn and games are driving VR revenues.

Woodrocket’s other porn work includes Ask A Porn Star and porn parodies like Dick & Morty, Ten Inch Mutant Ninja Turtles, Fap To The Future, Strokémon, and Bob’s Boners. Woodrocket is picking up on the connection between Fornite and porn.

Image Credit: Pornhub

Pornhub has gathered a lot of data on Fortnite since the launch of the battle royale version of Fortnite in September 2017. Those searches had previously peaked on March 15, after Drake played the game live on Twitch. Since then, Fortnite has remained in Pornhub’s Top 20 searches, with an average of over 100,000 unique searches every day.

July 12 began Season 5, and Pornhub’s statisticians found that searches grew in the days leading up to the anticipated launch, then gained an impressive 49 percent on July 12. That brought “fortnite” into Pornhub’s Top 15 most popular search terms.

Fortnite fans anxious to try the new updates crowded the game’s servers, causing them to crash and go offline around 9 p.m. Eastern time. And when that happened, a lot of players couldn’t connect and instead went to Pornhub to play with … uh, themselves.