Mobcrush started out as a mobile game streaming company that let people stream from a smartphone. But it recently added its Mobcam tool to let creators and influencers broadcast to all of their social platforms at once. And today, the company said that the reach of its Mobcam app has topped 750 million people.

While that sounds a little crazy for a tool that was released four weeks ago, Mobcrush had the figure verified by Channel Meter, a social analytics and measurement company, and the number is simply the aggregation of all of the social media reach of the 150,000 people who are using the Mobcam platform.

That is, if you add up the social reach of streamers across YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Periscope, Mobcrush, Twitter, and more, then those 150,000 can collectively reach 750 million viewers. Royce Disini, founder of Mobcrush, said in an interview with GamesBeat that the number is significant because Mobcrush has made it so easy for those streamers to hit all of their social networks at once with a single stream.

“We counted the social graph of our 150,000 creators, and we had it audited by a third-party platform,” Disini said. “There is some duplication, and they won’t reach everybody all of the time. But there’s a big audience that is accessible to them through Mobcam.”

In the past, those streamers had to launch streams on a single platform or go through a laborious process to re-stream the videos to different places. But with Mobcam and the company’s Go Live, Get Paid platform, those streamers can launch a single stream with unified chat and monetize the video all at once and reach their entire audience wherever their followers and fans are at that moment.

The Mobcam app is available now for free via the Apple App Store. An Android version is expected this summer.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

“I’ve been using the Mobcam app for a few weeks now, and it’s been huge for me in several ways,” said Craig Skistimas, aka CraigSkitz, a veteran live streamer and the co-founder of GameAttack, a popular community within the Let’s Play Network, in a statement. “The tech behind the Mobcrush service is way ahead of the curve. The ease of setting up my customized stream and simultaneously reaching all my followers across multiple platforms with a couple of clicks is a total game changer.”

Mobcam can multi-cast to multiple social platforms (Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Periscope, and Mobcrush), offer unified chat (where creators can view and respond to chats across Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Periscope, and Mobcrush from a single dashboard), show various camera view settings (front/back camera; mute/unmute mic; display/hide unified chat), and automate the stream quality and reliability (bitrate adaptability, connectivity monitoring, multi-cast stream persistence).

“The unified chat feature helps with engagement across platforms,” Disini said. “We have addressed pain points for streamers. And now they can reach their full audience at the press of a button.”

On the Go Live, Get Paid platform, broadcasters are guaranteed to earn from $15 to $2,500 for livestreaming their gameplay. Santa Monica, California-based Mobcrush is venture funded by KPCB, Evolution Media, Raine Ventures, First Round Capital, and others.