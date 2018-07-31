In just one week, Nexon’s MapleStory M side-scrolling adventure reached three million downloads on iOS and Android.

That’s a big number, but it’s not unexpected as Nexon’s MapleStory has had a huge player base for years on the PC with more than 280 million characters created since the game debuted in 2003.

In the Apple App Store, MapleStory M has reached No. 1 in the highest grossing games in five countries including Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan. The game is also a top 10 game in 11 countries.

The mobile game has achieved top grossing rankings in the Google Play Store across multiple countries as well, including No. 1 in Singapore, No. 2 in Taiwan, No. 4 in Malaysia and No. 6 in Thailand.

In the U.S., it’s a bit more of a struggle. The game has reached No. 45 in highest grossing games and No. 3 in top role-playing games in the Apple App Store. The game is also No. 46 in highest grossing games and No. 3 in top RPG’s in the Google Play Store.

To celebrate the three million downloads, MapleStory M will host a special in-game giveaway event starting today, July 31 at 7 pm Pacific time until August 10 at 11:59 p.m. MapleStory M players who login during this period will receive extra rewards. MapleStory M debuted in South Korea in 2016, and it came out in 140 countries on July 24.