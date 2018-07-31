Nintendo reported net sales of $1.513 billion for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, up 9 percent from $1.386 billion for the same period a year ago. Profit in the quarter was $394.6 million, up 42 percent from $278.5 million a year earlier.

The Kyoto, Japan-based company said in its quarterly earnings report that it has sold 19.67 million Nintendo Switch consoles to date and 86.9 million games. That means the rate of sales has slowed, as Nintendo had sold 17.79 million units as of March 31. But the June quarter is typically a slow season.

In comparison, the Nintendo 3DS has sold 72.9 million hardware units and 367.8 million games. And the Wii U has sold 13.6 million consoles and 102.3 million games.

The top sellers on the Switch to date are Super Mario Odyssey (11.17 million), Marko Kart 8 Deluxe (10.35 million), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (9.32 million), and Splatoon 2 (6.76 million). Mario Tennis Aces, released in June, has sold 1.38 million units. Nintendo Labo has sold 1.39 million units since April.

For the coming quarter in the U.S. market, Nintendo is planning to launch Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit on September 14, and it will debut Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Toma — The Golden Century on September 21. Super Mario Party comes on October 5, Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee will debut on November 16, and the most-anticipated game, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will debut on December 7.

Deamon X Machina will debut in 2019, as will Yoshi for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo still has no launch dates for Bayonetta 3 and Metroid Prime 4. Nintendo also has Pokemon role-playing game slated for late 2019, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Fitness Boxing for this winter.