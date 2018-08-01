HP has unveiled a lineup of computers for retailers and hotel operators under the new family brand name HP Engage.

The new systems include HP Engage Go Convertible, HP Engage Go Mobile, HP Engage Flex Pro, and HP Engage Flex Pro-C. The systems are point-of-sale computers, or modern cash registers, that give retailers options such as detaching a tablet and using it on the go for mobile operations.

Retailers and hotel clerks can use the systems on docks at the front desk or register. Additionally, the HP Engage product portfolio will be available as part of the company’s device-as-a-service (DaaS) offering that allows you to pay a subscription fee for an always-updated hardware item.

The idea is to help retailers and hotel teams keep up with the times. According to market researcher Forrester, for example, mobile devices alone will influence $1.4 trillion in U.S. sales by 2021.

“The retail industry is constantly evolving. In addition to new technology to improve customer interactions and reinvent in-store experiences, retailers are looking for ways to manage their devices more efficiently and effectively,” said Aaron Weiss, vice president and general manager of retail solutions at HP, in a statement. “Drawing on customer insights and our culture of innovation, the new HP Engage lineup and its availability through HP DaaS are designed to deliver the performance, security, and flexibility that businesses need so they can provide the experience-focused shopping environment their customers expect.”

The HP Engage Go Convertible is a flexible solution with an innovative docking design that enables a seamless transition between fixed and mobile operations.

The HP Engage Go Mobile System is the companion device to HP Engage Go Convertible and is available without the dock for mobile operations only. HP Engage Go Mobile delivers the same design, security, and durability features as the convertible system. It has up to 13 hours of battery life.

The HP Engage Go Convertible and HP Engage Go Mobile are expected to be available in September. HP Engage Flex Pro and HP Engage Flex Pro-C are expected to be available in August. HP DaaS for select HP Engage products are expected to be available in the U.S. only in September.