Sega of America announced today that Ian Curran is its new president and chief operating officer. Curran has worked for major gaming companies like THQ and Acclaim Entertainment.

Curran’s last position was at Gioteck, which focuses on gaming accessories. He will report to Tatsuyuki Miyazaki, the chief executive officer of Sega West.

Image Credit: Sega

“It is with great excitement we welcome Ian to the Sega family in this new COO role and as president of Sega of America, roles necessary for our burgeoning success in the Americas,” Miyazaki noted in a press release sent to GamesBeat.

Curran will also serve on the board of Atlas U.S.A., a subsidiary of Sega.

“Coming off the success of Persona 5, Sonic Forces, Sonic Mania Plus, and the Yakuza series, and with so much more on the horizon, including Valkyria Chronicles 4, it is an incredible time to join the team,” Curran notes in the press release. “As part of the Sega family, we are inheritors of an expansive body of work and opportunity which I plan to help reach its full potential.”

Curran replaces John Cheng, who had served as president and COO since 2012. Under his tenure, Sega of America saw a relocation in 2015 from San Francisco to Irvine and Burbank. He also helped the company with its then-new focus on PC gaming.