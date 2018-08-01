The new brand reinforces the company’s investment in redefining video artificial intelligence and deep learning for retailers, enterprises, and public organizations to turn AI insights into measurable value

VMAXX, Inc., a pioneer in Video Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning, today announced the business’ rebrand to Deep North. The new corporate name elevates the focus on the company’s vision and strategy in the artificial intelligent market, and includes a new logo, positioning, and website.

Deep North, a startup based in Silicon Valley with offices in China and Sweden, has a robust heritage in computer vision and video analytics, enabling the company to build proprietary expertise in object recognition, environment detection and analysis. Deep North’s platform provides intelligent customer insights through clients’ existing video camera footage to help businesses better understand their visitors’ preferences, emotions, actions, and reactions during the customer journey in virtually any physical setting across a variety of markets, including retailers, grocers, shopping malls, buildings, and events. Through advanced object recognition, the platform helps enterprises resolve organizational bottlenecks and creates a better customer experience overall by capturing and delivering data points that were previously impossible to attain.

“Today, new developments in AI, machine learning, video analytics, and computer vision are unleashing actionable insights from human behavior in the physical world, allowing organizations to gather data that could previously only be captured through online analytics. The result is a better understanding of their customers, visitors and shoppers across a variety of real world environments,” said Michael Adair, Deep North President and CEO. “The leadership team took this opportunity to rethink not just our name, but our entire brand and value proposition. Deep North is proud to offer a platform that is as rapid to deploy as it is powerful and cost-effective, facilitating more predictable and profitable decision-making.”

The new branding further enables the company to distinguish itself within the expansive AI and machine learning sector. Enterprises across a range of markets will enjoy the ease-of-use of Deep North’s adaptive, AI-deployed technology, along with the insights gained from the video streams that enables real-time decision-making that enhances profitability, efficiency and safety. The Company’s hardware-agnostic solution supports a wide variety of camera configurations, and can rapidly be deployed with minimal installation costs.

Deep North is led by Adair; Rohan Sanil, Co-Founder and SVP of Products; and Dr. Jinjun Wang, Co-Founder and CTO. An entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in technology and media industries, Adair previously served in a multitude of cross-functional leadership positions at companies like Google, Rubicon Project and Pubmatic. Sanil is a 20-year veteran of developing and launching products in the video technology space, having founded startups such as Akira Media Systems, Atstream Networks and Tri-Cad and previously serving in leadership roles at MetricStream and Cambridge Solutions. Dr. Wang is the inventor behind Deep North’s deep learning technology and is an internationally acclaimed inventor, researcher and scientist with considerable experience in multimedia signal processing, pattern recognition, computer vision and video. To learn more about the Company’s full roster of leaders and advisors, click here.

About Deep North

Deep North is a pioneer in Video AI and Deep Learning, focused on providing insights for the physical world that previously could only be captured online. Its patent-pending platform utilizes advanced and highly accurate object recognition to turn simple video feeds into powerful, actionable, and predictable analytics about the customer journey such as demographics, gestures, emotions, product interaction, traffic patterns, optimal utilization, customer service and more. Deep North solutions are designed to help retailers, shopping malls, grocers, and building managers improve real-time decision-making to enhance profitability, efficiency and safety. Based in Silicon Valley with offices in Sweden and China, Deep North counts some of the world’s largest and most innovative retailers among its clients. For more, visit www.deepnorth.com.

