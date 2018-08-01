Panstasz, a one-person game studio based in Poland, has revealed World of Horror, a Lovecraftian role-playing game coming out for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC in 2019.

“The Old Gods are reawakening, clawing their way back into a world that’s spiraling into a mysterious madness,” Panstasz explains in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “In a small, seaside town of Japan, the population’s sanity is dwindling and otherworldly, grotesque creatures terrorize those who call the place home. It’s the end of the world and the only solution is to confront the terror reigning over the apocalypse.”

We’ve seen a lot of games set in Japan. We also have plenty of Lovecraftian games. Combining the two could make for an interesting experience. The RPG will feature five playable characters with branching storylines. The game has a retro black-and-white look that stands out from other pixelated retro games.

Cassandra Khaw, a rising star in the world of fiction who has experience writing for RPGs with her work on the upcoming Wasteland 3, is collaborating with Panstasz for World of Horror’s writing. Ysbryd Games is the publisher, and it’s also studio behind other indie releases like Masquerada: Songs and Shadow and Tiik: A Most-Modern RPG.

World of Horror will be playable at PAX West, a gaming expo that takes place in Seattle, Washington from August 31 to September 3.