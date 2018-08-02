Nexon‘s third-person action role-playing game Darkness Rises has been downloaded more than 10 million times on mobile devices since its June 20 debut.

Nexon is making its bid to create hardcore role-playing games on mobile devices that are becoming powerful enough to display outstanding graphics. That plays well in markets such as South Korea and Japan, but the launch of Darkness Rises bodes well for that strategy in the rest of the world.

The dark fantasy universe is the latest to boast “console-quality, high-definition visuals” on a mobile device, as well as “fast and fluid combat to battle monstrous creatures and viscous bosses.”

“The success of Darkness Rises is a testament to the game’s high fidelity graphics and high-impact combat setting a new bar for console quality gaming experiences on mobile,” said Lawrence Koh, general manager at Nexon M, in a statement. “Darkness Rises gives players the option to enjoy what they like best in games, whether it’s embarking on the single player storyline, participating in PvP or teaming up with friends in Raids. We’re excited to continue to expand the gameplay experience to challenge players in new ways for years to come through new story quests, features and modes, characters, epic bosses, in-game events and much more.”

Yesterday, Nexon said its MapleStory M side-scrolling adventure game had more than 3 million downloads in one week. Nexon said it will offer a series of in-game events in Darkness Rises, starting today through to August 8.

In addition, a new in-game update is available now and will give players a chance to team up in a Raid battle to take on Gigantes, a hulking iron giant and the next boss to arrive into the abyss of Darkness Rises.

The update also brings a series of enhancements to gear customization, the Grimoire system and new options for in-game events. A series of new sets of gear including the Three Kingdoms Armor and Summer Rash Guard are also available to collect, equip and upgrade.

The game’s cooperative dungeons give up to four players a chance to team up in real-time to take on challenges together and the Player vs Player (PVP) mode gives players a chance to test their might against their friends and others.

Darkness Rises is available as a free download on the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad and on Google Play for Android devices.