Activision Blizzard announced today during its financial results for 2018’s second quarter that Overwatch League is adding two new teams: Atlanta and Guangzhou, China.

Overwatch League is a major investment from Blizzard. The esports organization features city-based teams and gives its players full salaries. The finals for the first season took place last week, with the London Spitfire winning. This expansion of two teams will help the league grow next year.

Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard’s CEO, noted that it made these franchise sales at record prices. We don’t know the exact prices.

Overwatch League’s first week, which took place at the start of the year, drew 10 million viewers. Blizzard has noted that viewership has grown from there.

The first season of Overwatch League will conclude after the All-Star Weekend event, which takes place August 25 and August 26 at the Blizzard Arena Los Angeles in Burbank, California.

The first season featured 12 teams in total. This will be Overwatch League’s second team from China, joining the Shanghai Dragons. The Atlanta team will be the second from the U.S. south, joining the Florida Mayhem (based in Miami).