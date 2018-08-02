PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile will get a new battle royale mission based on Paramount Pictures’ and Skydance Media’s Mission Impossible: Fallout film, the blockbuster Tom Cruise movie that debuted last week.

PUBG Corp. and Tencent Games have partnered to deliver new in-game content inspired by the film in the mobile version of PlayerUnknown’s Batlegrounds, which has generated more than 100 million downloads since March. The deal is PUBG’s first major brand partnership on mobile.

“Nothing is impossible for PUBG Mobile, the world’s most popular mobile battle royale game — not even a partnership with an iconic movie franchise such as Mission: Impossible,” said PUBG Mobile team general manager Vincent Wang, in a statement. “After only a few months on the market, we continue to build our player base for PUBG Mobile while growing our brand with innovative partnerships such as this special in-game event to appeal to a broad range of gamers worldwide.”

PUBG Mobile will roll this Mission Impossible content out with its latest update. That includes a Mission: Impossible — Fallout takeover, where players can get new background music and customizable parachutes themed to the film. They can also get in-game rewards such as Mission: Impossible –Fallout outfits to use during the promotional campaign.

Players can compete in themed challenges for Team Rush, Survival and First-Person Perspective modes to earn various rewards. And players can experience the world of Mission: Impossible — Fallout on their Android and iOS devices in PUBG Mobile with new items, challenges and other recognizable content straight from the film.

PUBG Mobile is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.