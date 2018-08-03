It’s time for another GamesBeat Decides podcast. This week, PC gaming editor Jeffrey Grubb and reviews editor Mike Minotti get together to talk about some games and the news.

On this episode, the crew discusses virtual bedrooms, Donkey Kong ’94, and World of Warcraft. The duo also talk about EA Sports bleeping Colin Kaepernick’s name in a song on the Madden NFL 19 soundtrack, and how that is part of why it’s hard for Jeff to enjoy Madden on PC.

In the news, it’s mostly the monthly game sales report from The NPD Group. The NES Classic was a big seller, and Mario Tennis Aces was the winner on the software chart.

You can listen to all of that and more if you join us:

Download GamesBeat Decides 89

Here’s what we talked about this week:

Donkey Kong ’94

Dead Cells

Genesis in VR

Beat Saber

No Man’s Sky Next

Madden NFL 19

NPD report

BioWare making new Mass Effect and Dragon Age games

Gamefly ends its streaming service

Video games are cool!