Advanced Micro Devices said it is taking preorders via 80 online retailers for its 16-core and 32-core second-generation Threadripper processors aimed at fulfilling the demands of content creators, developers, and gaming enthusiasts.

The company said that will ship four models of Threadripper between August 13 and October. The 32-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX will start shipping on August 13 in a challenge to Intel’s dominance at the high end of computing.

The chip runs 64 threads and holds the world record for the Cinebench R15 multithreaded central processing unit (CPU) test, AMD said. The new Threadripper chips use the 12-nanometer Zen core architecture, which delivers 52 percent more operations per clock cycle than the previous generation.

AMD launched its first-generation, 16-core Threadripper processors in August 2017.

The 16-core, 32-thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X CPU is expected to launch on August 31, and the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX and 2920X models are slated for launch in October. Prices range from $650 to $1,800.

“We created a new standard for the market when we launched our first Ryzen Threadripper processors a year ago, delivering a ground-breaking level of computing power for the world’s most demanding PC users,” said Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager of the Computing and Graphics Business Group at AMD, in a statement. “Our goal with 2nd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processors was to push the performance boundaries even further and continue innovating at the bleeding edge. Beginning on August 13, creators, enthusiasts, and gamers everywhere will get to experience the benefits of these new products.”

The AMD Ryzen Overclocking Team managed to push the 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX CPU to over 5.1 gigahertz on liquid nitrogen cooling, achieving record-breaking performance with a score of 7,618, beating the current single socket record set by the Intel Core i9-7980XE CPU at 5,828 points, AMD said.

AMD plans to show what the Threadripper chips can do at the Siggraph computer graphics show in Vancouver, Canada, next week. AMD highlighted developers who will use Threadripper to make films.

“We work in real-time at the front of the production pipeline, and things move very quickly here, at the speed of imagination. AMD helps keep the pace as we define the future of virtual filmmaking,” said Ron Fischer, director of information technology at Fox VFX Lab, in a statement.