Dead Cells is out on everything tomorrow, and I think it’s one hell of a game. It is one of my favorite releases of 2018 so far, but I still haven’t tried out one of its biggest features: the Twitch integration. So tonight, I want to give you a chance to control parts of my game. Let’s see if you and I working together can make me end up hating Dead Cells instead.

I’m gonna start playing at 8:30 p.m. Pacific time this evening on my Twitch channel. You can watch below, and if you want a chance to take on the role of Captain Chicken — the person who gets to decide when to heal me — type “pickme” into the chat down there as well.

Let’s do this:

I’m probably not going to end up hating Dead Cells … I can’t say the same for you.