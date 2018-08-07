SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 7, 2018–

Dr. Chris Yu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of international life sciences corporation, Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company, will speak as a global authority on Liquid Biopsy technology at UBS‘ authoritative, “Genomics 2.0 Summit”, in Park City, Utah; Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 11:30 am.

Yu will join other expert panelists, including Chad Robins, Adaptive Biotechnologies CEO; and Girish Putcha, Director of Lab Science, Palmetto’s MolDX and Chief Medical Officer of Freenome; to discuss the latest advances in “liquid biopsy” research; and its current and projected future Genomics applications.

Pioneering liquid biopsy technology (beginning research in 2008; launching Anpac Bio’s “Cancer Differentiation Analysis” liquid biopsy screenings in 2010), Yu will share with “Genomics 2.0” attendees how Anpac Bio’s proprietary CDA liquid biopsies have effectively reinvented early cancer screening and detection.

Comprehensive research validity data from 100,000+ cases processed (to date), demonstrate CDA diagnostics consistently detects 26+ different cancers — with sensitivity and specificity rates of 75%-90% — usually identifying the disease at the earliest stages. And it does so without any harmful side effects in patients; generating far fewer “false positives”; at a cost, substantially lower than traditional testing (such as imaging); and generating results within minutes of sample submission.

Yu was invited to speak on the prestigious panel due to CDA’s multi-award-winning and disruptive innovations such as: multi-cancer screening in a single test; multi-level/multi-parameter screening of standard blood samples; and mass, low-cost, high accuracy testing without patient side effects. Anpac Bio has filed 250+ CDA-related patent applications worldwide – 90+ issued by 20 countries (to date); and projects surpassing 300,000+ liquid biopsy cases in 2018.

“I am honored to speak on such a prestigious liquid biopsy research panel,” states Yu. “Our Anpac Bio team is extremely proud I can report with authority about liquid biopsy’s practical application in the marketplace; and its ability to transform modern healthcare. Our company is already doing it! Having processed 100,000 cases, Anpac Bio’s comprehensive ‘Big Data’ base confirms we have identified cancer in thousands of people worldwide; many of which were deemed ‘cancer free’ by traditional screening methods. Anpac Bio’s ‘liquid biopsy’ technology is not theoretical or just ‘in the lab’. It’s real; and saving lives on a weekly basis! We look forward to sharing that information at Genomics 2.0.”

