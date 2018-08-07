Hearthstone’s latest expansion, The Boomsday Project, is now live. The set adds 135 new cards for the PC and mobile digital card game.

The digital card game market is worth $1.5 billion, and Hearthstone is the king of the field. Blizzard releases three new expansions for the game a year. The Boomsday Project is the second one for 2018.

Hearthstone is free-to-play, and digital packs of cards are its main commodity. New expansions encourage players to spend money on new packs. The new cards also freshen the game up by introducing new decks and strategies.

The set includes Legendary Spells for the first time. We’ve had Legendary Minions before, but this is the first time Spells get cards of the highest rarity and power level. It also focuses on Mechs and a new keyword, Magnetic, which lets you combine Mech minions.