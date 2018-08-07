SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 7, 2018–

Lambda, the blockchain infrastructure that provides unlimited storage, announces the launch of their public token crowdsale. The crowdsale will help fund further production of Lambda’s proprietary decentralized storage technology.

Lambda’s crowdsale will offer 300,000,000-500,000,000 of their LAMB tokens available to the public of the 10 billion overall digital tokens. Each token will sell at USD $0.01 with an overall anticipated sale of $3-5 million to further the development of user-friendly storage solutions. Lambda is on the ethereum blockchain, and the LAMB is an ERC20 token.

Lambda is a high-speed, secure, and scalable blockchain infrastructure project spearheaded by Xiaoyang He, a well-known infrastructure software expert in China and a member of the JVM community, who previously worked at BEA Systems and Oracle as an engineer. Through the logical decoupling and separate implementation of Lambda Chain and Lambda DB, Lambda provides infinitely scalable data storage capabilities to decentralized applications to achieve data integrity proof, multi-chain data cooperative storage, cross-chain data management, data privacy protection and other services.

“We are very excited to invite the public to invest in our top-notch and secure decentralized storage solution,” said Xiaoyang He, CEO of Lambda. “We’re committed to solving some of the core issues facing data storage.”

Lambda has already successfully completed its private sale by overshooting its hard cap. It has received investment from well-known institutions, including FunCity Capital, BlockVC, BlueHill, Zhen Fund, Metropolis VC, Dfund, DATA Foundation and more.

Lambda’s distinct advantage lies in the fulfillment of Proofs of Provable Data Possession and Proofs of Retrievability through the verification of node consensus, so as to ensure the integrity and retrievability of data stored on “untrusted storage nodes.”

For more information, please visit and follow Lambda for real-time updates via its website (https://www.lambda.im), Telegram (https://t.me/HelloLambda), Twitter (https://twitter.com/Lambdaim), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/company/lambdaim), and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/lambdaim).

About Lambda

Lambda is a fast, safe, and scalable blockchain infrastructure project, which provides decentralized applications (DAPPs) data storage capabilities with unlimited scalability and fulfills services such as multi-chain data co-storage, cross-chain data management, data privacy protection, provable data possession (PDP), and distributed intelligent computing through logic decoupling and independent implementation of Lambda Chain and Lambda DB. For more information, please visit http://www.lambda.im.

