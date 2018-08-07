Sony’s online gaming service PlayStation Network isn’t working for everyone at the moment. The publisher hasn’t updated its PSN status website yet, but fans are complaining about the outage on social media.

These connectivity errors are affecting people on PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation Now service on PC and mobile. This is preventing players from loading up certain games that rely on a connection to a third-party server. It is also giving people errors who are trying to play digital games that they bought through the PlayStation Store. Video apps like Netflix and Prime Video are also not loading for some people. Many players are also reporting that their PSN friends list is not functioning.

Of course, the real tragedy is that this is going to interrupt my Dragon Ball FighterZ training for the Evo tournament. That reminds me, I should check my schedule to see when that’s happening … oh, no.