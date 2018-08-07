Nintendo announced today that Square Enix‘s The World Ends with You: Final Remix releases for the Nintendo Switch on October 12.

The World Ends with You first released for the Nintendo DS in 2017. The unique action role-playing game has players controlling two battles at once in modern Tokyo, specifically the shopping epicenter of Shibuya. It became one of the portable system’s most critically acclaimed games. An iOS port followed in 2012.

The World Ends with You: Final Remix enhances the original’s graphics and adds new content, including a new story scenario.

The game has always had a devoted following, but it was never a huge sales success. Coming to the red-hot Switch could help expose The World Ends with You to a larger audience. We’ve seen other games release later on the Switch, like Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy, and see a big sales boost.