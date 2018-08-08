Phoenix Labs has launched The Coming Storm, the first expansion for its PC cooperative game Dauntless.

Dauntless is similar to Monster Hunter in that it has players teaming up to fight large creatures. It is currently in open beta as a free-to-play game. Dauntless has attracted over 2 million downloads. The Coming Storm is also free.

The expansion adds more story content and new quests. It also includes new armor and items. While the launch of the expansion starts today, Phoenix Lab plans to roll out more content on a weekly basis.

“The Coming Storm delivers on our vision for the living, breathing, and constantly evolving experience of Dauntless.” said Jesse Houston, chief executive officer and co-founder of Phoenix Labs, in a press release sent to GamesBeat, “It’s our ultimate goal to give the millions of Slayers playing Dauntless massive and impactful world-changing events, quests, and challenges to sink their battle-hardened weapons into on a regular basis, with new and exciting updates always on the horizon.”