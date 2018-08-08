We’ve only had 5 days between recordings of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, so we weren’t expecting to have a lot to talk about on this week’s episode. That was our first mistake.
The GamesBeat Decides crew has spent most of the last week playing Dead Cells, and that’s what they spend the top half of this week’s episode talking about. But then it is a huge news section with several major stories including IGN’s plagiarism problem, Riot’s sexism problems, and Steam’s Fallout 76 problem.
You can listen by downloading the episode here or by clicking play below:
Here’s what we talk about this week:
- Dead Cells
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- IGN fires Filip Miucin
- Riot’s culture of sexism
- Smash Bros. Ultimate characters
- Steam search is hiding some games
- Fallout 76 is skipping Steam
- Dragon Ball FighterZ is popular at Evo
- Fortnite is skipping Google Play
- Valve’s Artifact card game is coming in November
