Nintendo revealed during its latest Nintendo Direct stream that Castlevania’s Simon Belmont is joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is coming out for Switch on December 7. It will have a massive amount of characters, including every fighter that has been in past games in the series. Simon Belmont is the rare non-Nintendo character to the join the franchise, joining fellow Konami star Solid Snake.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the Switch’s biggest releases for the rest of the year. Adding exciting new characters, including ones that fans have been requesting for years like Simon Belmont, can help boost excitement and sales.

Simon Belmont stars in the first two entries in the Castlevania series. The original Castlevania came out for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1986. Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest followed in 1988. While 1989’s made his ancestor Trevor Belmont the hero, Simon returned in Super Castlevania IV, which came out in 1991 for the Super Nintendo.

Simon isn’t coming alone. Richter Belmonth, the star of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, is also coming as an Echo character, meaning he’ll have the same moves as another fighter (so he’s a cosmetic copy of Simon Belmont).

Ultimate will also have a Castlevania stage featuring 34 songs from the franchise’s history. Castlevania bosses, including Dracula, will show up in this stage. Alucard, Dracula’s son, will appear as an Assist Trophy.