Studio MDHR announced today that its 2D action game Cuphead has sold over 3 million copies. This is an impressive milestone for the indie game.

Cuphead came out in Sepetember 2017 for Xbox One and PC. The game stands out with its retro, hand-drawn visuals and difficult, boss-based gameplay. Our own review praised the animation and fun challenge (if you can get past that pesky tutorial level).

Studio MDHR is now working on The Delicious Last Course, downloadable content for Cuphead that adds new levels, bosses, and a new character (Ms. Chalice).

To celebrate this new milestone, Cuphead is on sale at Steam and Xbox. The game costs $16, down from its usual price of $20.