Today’s the day Samsung will roll out its latest devices at Galaxy Unpacked, a summer event in New York City. Based on pre-event leaks, we’re expecting to see a few big announcements: the Galaxy Note9 (sequel to the Note8), the Galaxy Watch (sequel to the Gear S3), and a new smart speaker with the AI assistant Bixby inside.

How to Watch

Samsung is livestreaming the event from New York, starting at 8:00 a.m. Pacific (11:00 a.m. Eastern).

As of now, the company is actively promoting the livestream through its Galaxy Unpacked website, but it’s also expected to offer the video through its official YouTube channel; keep both in mind in case the main site gets slammed during the event.

We’re covering Galaxy Unpacked live and will have plenty of details and insights from the event to share with you today — stay tuned to Venturebeat for all the news.