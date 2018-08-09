Monster Hunter: World finally debuted on Steam today for $60, and it already has more people online playing it at the same time than any other new release so far this year. The fantasy hunting simulator debuted for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January, and publisher Capcom has spent the last seven to eight months getting the PC port ready. And it looks like that effort is paying off.

Monster Hunter: World has 207,000 simultaneous players, according to Steam’s stats page. And that number is still growing at the time we published this story. That’s more than double the second-best debut in terms of concurrent people online this year, which was medieval role-playing game Kingdom Come: Deliverance at 95,000 simultaneous players.

The game has also already hit a few other notable milestones. Based on concurrent players, it is the biggest launch for a Japanese game ever on Steam. It beat out previous record holder Dark Souls 3, which topped out at 129,000 players online on its launch day. This is also the best debut for a Capcom game ever on Steam.

This roaring start seems to solidify Monster Hunter: World’s place as a franchise with global appeal. In the past, the series has sold well in Japan, but other territories ignored it. Capcom set out to change that with World, and it has succeeded. The game has already sold more than 8 million copies on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and it is the publisher’s fastest-selling game ever. And now it seems like it is selling well on PC as well.

ResetEra member Rodjer pointed out these stats first.