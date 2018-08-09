The Nintendo Switch Online service debuts in the second half of September, and the Japanese company detailed what players will get for their subscriptions.

The Switch Online membership will get players access to online play in games like Splatoon 2, Arms, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces.

Players can also get access to classic Nintendo Entertainment System games like Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda, and Dr. Mario with newly added online play.

Players also get Save Data Cloud backup, which lets you save your game data online for easy access in compatible games. This makes it easy to retrieve your game data if you lose your system or start using a new one.

And players will also get access to features on the Nintendo Switch smartphone app and receive special offers. Additional details about Nintendo Switch Online, including the exact launch date, will be announced closer to launch.

Nintendo Switch owners won’t automatically become members when the service starts, so they will need to purchase an individual or family membership in order to avoid disruption of their online play in compatible games. Individual memberships cost $4 a month, or $8 for three months, or $20 for a year. For family membership with up to eight members, the subscription fee is $35 for a year.