Quizizz has built a learning platform that helps teachers turn homework and tests into self-paced games. And the company has raised $3 million in funding and surpassed a big milestone with 10 million active users.

Nexus Venture Partners led the round, with participation from existing investors.

India-based Quizizz combines game-design elements with self-paced questions and instant feedback to help students learn. To play, teachers use their own content, or choose from millions of educator-created quizzes. Students engage from any device.

“I recommend Quizizz to every teacher, and my students are so excited about having real input into something this big. There’s a great feeling of empowerment that most students don’t get,” said Deborah Grothaus, a high school physics teacher for Los Alamos Public Schools, in a statement.

Different Quizizz game modes let students play as a group, or complete assignments at home. Features like points, customizable memes, and an optional leader board personalize the experience for each class.

“Our mission is to motivate every learner,” said Ankit Gupta, Quizizz CEO, in a statement. “When we hear that a student initially struggled on a math assignment but then replayed it six or seven times because she wanted to improve, we know we’re on the right track.”

Instead of creating quizzes from scratch and hand grading every assignment, teachers cover basic concepts by customizing public quizzes and students get instant feedback when they complete each question. As a result, educators have more time to focus on priorities like individual support and curriculum development.

This funding will support new products that help students master standards specific to their grade-level, school, and state.

“With Quizizz, teachers save time and students learn while having fun. It is a win-win and that’s why we’ve seen it adopted in more than 50 percent of U.S. schools. We’re excited to be partners in the journey ahead” said Ram Gupta, managing director at Nexus Venture Partners, in a statement.

Quizizz users answer half a billion questions each month. Gupta and Deepak Joy Cheenath founded the company in 2015, starting with a school in Bengaluru, India.