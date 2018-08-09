Samsung announced the Galaxy Note9 today, successor to the Galaxy Note8. After leaks on top of leaks, Samsung’s latest stylus-equipped phone is now official.

Preorders begin August 10, and the devices will begin shipping on August 24. Before you get your credit card ready, however, you might want to see exactly what you’re buying. On the surface, the Note8 and Note9 look almost identical. You might have trouble distinguishing the two devices if you sat them side by side. As is becoming more common with smartphones nowadays, it’s what is inside that counts.

The comparison tables below show you what Samsung has changed, comparing the Galaxy Note8 to the Galaxy Note9.

Galaxy Note8 Galaxy Note9 Display 6.3-inch QDH+, 2960×1440, 521 ppi 6.4-inch QDH+, 2960×1440, 516 ppi Network LTE Cat 16 LTE Cat 18 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, MST Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, MST Processors Octa-core 2.3GHz, 1.7GHz Octa-core 2.7GHz, 1.7GHz Rear camera 12MP, ƒ/1.7 12MP, ƒ/1.5, ƒ/2.4 Telephoto 12MP, ƒ/2.4 12MP, ƒ/2.4 Front camera 8MP, f/1.7 8MP, f/1.7 Battery 3,300mAh 4,000mAh Charging Wired, wireless Wired, wireless Ports USB Type-C, headphone jack USB Type-C, headphone jack Memory 6GB, LPDDR4 6GB/8GB, LPDDR4 Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 512GB microSD slot Yes Yes Resistance IP68 IP68 Height 162.5 mm 161.9 mm Width 74.8 mm 76.4 mm Depth 8.6 mm 8.8 mm Weight 195g 201g SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Assistant Bixby Bixby OS Android 7.1 Nougat Android 8.1 Oreo Colors Black, Blue, Purple, Copper Black, Blue, Gold, Gray

The biggest difference between the Note8 and Note9 is probably the S Pen. Samsung added Bluetooth to the Note9’s S Pen, resulting in features like taking pictures with a click, presenting slides, pausing/playing video, and so on.

S Pen aside, when you go with the Note9, you’ll get a slightly heavier and larger device with a significantly bigger battery (Samsung has apparently moved past the Note7 fiasco), more storage, and better cameras. That said, you’ll be paying more for those improvements: The Note9 starts at $1,000 (compared to $929).