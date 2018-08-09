Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) said it has sold more than 525.3 million PlayStation hardware devices since 1994, and to celebrate it is launching the PlayStation 4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition.

Available on August 24, 2018, the new console will sell at retail price for 49,980 yen in Japan, $ 499 in North America and €499 in Europe.

Sony said the limited edition is a “thank you” to all of its players, and only 50,000 consoles will be available. It comes in a dark blue translucent design.

Since the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan on December 3, 1994, PlayStation platforms have introduced huge numbers of players into console gaming. The hardware platforms include the PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and the PlayStation 4. The latter has sold 81.2 million units as of July 22.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude for the continued support from our fans and business partners, who have all contributed to PlayStation’s rich history. Without our passionate community, we would not have been able to surpass this remarkable milestone of 500 million units.” said John Kodera, SIE President and CEO, in a statement. “PlayStation 4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition has been created to represent our appreciation to our loyal fans. We will continue to make PlayStation the best place to play for all, as does our continued commitment to expanding our library of great games and variety of network services.”

Sony will also sell a bundled Wireless Controller (Dualshock 4) 500 Million Limited Edition separately along with the Gold Wireless Headset 500 Million Limited Edition starting from August 24, 2018 in a limited quantity respectively.

Since Sony has kindly shared the data, we did some calculations. The sales amount to 21.89 million hardware units per year since 1994. They also amount to 87.55 million units per generation of hardware.