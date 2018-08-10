At the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles in June, Fallout 4 developer Bethesda Game Studios revealed that it is working on four games. Now, to help ensure the studio has the resources it needs to complete these projects, publisher Bethesda Softworks has moved its Dallas-based Escalation under the Bethesda Game Studios banner.

As Bethesda Game Studios Dallas, the developer formerly known as Escalation will continue to support work on those projects. This is a role it has filled numerous times on previous projects like Doom Resurrection for iOS in 2009, the original Rage in 2011, and Doom in 2016. Those are all id Software games, which is another Bethesda Softworks studio, which explains why Bethesda and its parent-company Zenimax acquired Escalation in January 2017.

The Fallout and Skyrim team are working on a new Elder Scrolls game for mobile called The Elder Scrolls: Blades. It is also making the online role-playing adventure Fallout 76, which is due out this fall for PC and consoles. At E3, however, Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard also revealed that the studio is making a new single-player RPG called Starfield as well as the proper sixth game in the core Elder Scrolls series.

Now that Escalation is officially a part of Bethesda Game Studios, Howard can have it focus its efforts on those upcoming projects instead of sharing it with other teams at the publishers.