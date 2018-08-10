Shovel Knight isn’t going to be a playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, instead having to settle for being an Assist Trophy (the Waluigi treatment). But Rivals of Aether announced today that it will be adding the indie game star to its fighting game.

Shovel Knight joins the Rivals of Aether Roster! https://t.co/JYC9QD2nyX pic.twitter.com/f2WH4HIKnJ — Rivals of Aether (@RivalsOfAether) August 10, 2018

Rivals of Aether takes plenty of inspiration from Super Smash Bros. with its knock-them-off-the-edge mechanics, but it mostly features original characters. Rivals of Aether released for Xbox One and PC last year.

Shovel Knight is the game’s second guest character after Ori, the star of the hit Metroidvania and Xbox exclusive Ori and the Blind Forest.

Shovel Knight has been one of the biggest indie hits in recent years, selling millions of copies. Its final DLC expansion, King of Cards, releases later this year.