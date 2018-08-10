The annual celebration of id Software and its publisher Bethesda Softworks is underway once again, and you can watch it live by clicking play on the video above.

Bethesda is hosting esports events for games like The Elder Scrolls: Legends as well as the largest bring-your-own-computer gathering in the history of North America. But the marquee announcement as part of the keynote is the gameplay reveal of the upcoming id Software shooter Doom Eternal.

The publisher is also planning to talk about other games as well from all of its studios.