Developer Nomada Studio and publisher Devolver Digital revealed Gris today, a new narrative-based side-scroller that could become one of the Switch‘s most gorgeous games.

Gris is coming out in December, and it will also release for PC. But the Switch has become the exciting home for indies these days, with games like Celeste and Wizard of Legend becoming financial and critical hits on Nintendo’s newest console. Gris features hand-drawn art and animation that you need to see for yourself in the video above. The unique look could help Gris stand out and become another Switch hit.

Nomada Studio is based in Barcelona. This is the developer’s first game.

“Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world dealing with a painful experience in her life,” Nomada detailed in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality. As the story unfolds, Gris will grow emotionally and see her world in a different way, revealing new paths to explore using her new abilities.”

The Austin-based Devolver Digital specializes indie games from across the world. It is a small company with only about 15 employees, but it has a reputation for working on interesting and creative games like The Talos Principle. Earlier this year, Devolver Digital published the action role-playing game The Swords of Ditto.