Backpacks are joining the family of electronic wearables and accessories with Pix‘s announcement of a “smart backpack” that allows you to put electronic images on the fabric to show off your personal style.

As you can see in the pictures, you can put pixelated electronic images of everything from video game characters to cartoons on the backpack’s backside. Walnut, California-based Pix is today launching a Kickstarter campaign to raise $50,000 for the project.

Pix believes the backpack will be a trendy must-have for people who are on daily commutes, adventuring, or walking around campus. Pix’s design is also water-resistant and shock-resistant to keep your belongings safe.

The backpack has a colored screen built into the shell and is available in four colors: grey, yellow, purple, and blue. Users can easily and quickly control Pix’s appearance with a mobile app via Bluetooth connectivity.

There’s a library full of pictures, animations, widgets, and games for users to choose from. The backpack can display things like weather, social media notifications, cyclist turning signals, time and date, Tetris games, and more. Wearers can also create their own designs.

“Everyone uses a backpack, and everyone has their own unique style,” said Pix cofounder Sergii Iezdin in a statement. “With society’s focus on self-expression, technology, and high performance, we jumped on the idea of combining these factors. We’re excited to help people unleash their creativity in the backpack industry, because nothing else is as customizable as Pix.”

Pix will cost $200 for those who preorder on Kickstarter. The backpack is compatible with any 2A output or USB Type-A powerbank. A 20,000 mAh powerbank, which will power PIX for about 12 hours, is also available for purchase through the Kickstarter campaign.