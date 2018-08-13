The debut trailer for the latest defender character in Rainbow Six: Siege leaked over the weekend, and now Ubisoft has revealed some of the character’s history in a blog post. Her name is Morowa “Clash” Evans, and she was an officer with England’s Territorial Support Group. She carries the “crowd control electro shield, which is a one of a kind device.

New characters are one of the major additions Ubisoft regularly injects into its popular tactical shooter to keep players coming back. The publisher sells these operators, which is one of the primary ways it funds ongoing development of this game, which originally debuted in December 2015.

Ubisoft plans to show off more details of Clash during its upcoming Six Major esports even in Paris, which begins August 17 and runs through August 19. Or you can check out some of that leaked footage right here:

In the clip above, Clash extends her CCE shield to cover her entire body. It’s also large enough that it looks like it should cover the full width and nearly the entire height of a standard doorway. If enemies try to move in too close to Clash, the CCE Shield can emit electric bolts that look like they don’t feel too good.

Clash is launching in Siege as part of its Year 3 content and latest update. This season, which Ubisoft calls Operation Grim Sky, also introduces a new attack operator who carries a blowtorch. It will also rework the existing Hereford Base map.