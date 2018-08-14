Microsoft today released a new preview for PCs with 16 bug fixes. This build is from the RS5 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update the company plans to release later this year (likely in October 2018). The company is also releasing builds from the 19H1 branch, which, as its name indicates, will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released five major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, and April 2018 Update.

We don’t yet know what the next update will be called, but the rumor is it will be “Windows 10 October 2018 Update.” Assuming this is true, Windows Insiders will likely see RS5 be finalized in September and the public will get it a month later.

Given that Microsoft has stopped adding features and is now solely focused on stability, this timeline looks plausible. That said, the previous update arrived on the last day of the month after some delays.

This desktop build includes the following general bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed an issue where on Windows 10 in S Mode, launching Office in the Store might fail to launch with an error about a .dll not being designed to run on Windows.

Fixed an issue where downloading a big file in Microsoft Edge would stop at the 4gb mark.

Fixed an issue where clicking the “more” button in Microsoft Edge’s inline definition pop up when reading in recent flights would open a blank pane.

Fixed an issue where items in Microsoft Edge’s Settings and More menu would become truncated when the option to increase text size was enabled in Settings.

Fixed an issue where using Find on page in Microsoft Edge didn’t highlight/select the current instance of the result.

Fixed an issue where after resetting Microsoft Edge saved favorites would get stuck showing a star next to the favorite name rather than populating the website’s favicon (if available).

Fixed an issue where text copied from certain websites in Microsoft Edge couldn’t be pasted into other UWP apps.

Fixed an issue impacting Teams resulting all unsent typed text disappearing following the completion of an emoji composition (for example 🙂 being turned into a smiley).

Fixed an issue from recent flights where hiberfil.sys would unexpectedly reappear after upgrading even if it had been disabled.

Fixed an issue that was highly impacting Start performance and reliability in the last few flights.

Made some adjustments to improve the time it takes to render the Task Manager window on launch.

Fixed an issue that could result in the left side of the Microsoft Store’s My Library section becoming unexpectedly blurry until moused over.

Fixed a recent issue resulting in an increase in the amount of time taken to open large files in Notepad when word wrap was enabled.

Fixed an issue where after setting a pin and removing it, the option to setup a pin from the lock screen could get stuck as the default login method, rather than the login screen remembering your preferred login method.

Fixed an issue resulting in WSL’s tar and curl commands not working on x86 devices.

Fixed an issue resulting in text prediction and shapewriting not working when typing in Russian using the touch keyboard.

Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for the RS5 branch from 17735 (made available to testers on August 10) to build 17738.

This build has seven known issues:

Your PC will bugcheck (GSOD) when deleting a local folder that is synced to OneDrive.

When you upgrade to this build you’ll find that the taskbar flyouts (network, volume, etc) no longer have an acrylic background.

When you use the Ease of Access Make Text bigger setting, you might see text clipping issues, or find that text is not increasing in size everywhere.

Narrator sometimes does not read in the Settings app when you navigate using Tab and arrow keys. Try switching to Narrator Scan mode temporarily. And when you turn Scan mode off again, Narrator will now read when you navigate using Tab and arrows key. Alternatively, you can restart Narrator to work around this issue.

When using Narrator Scan mode Shift + Selection commands in Microsoft Edge, the text does not get selected properly.

After setting up a Windows Mixed Reality headset for the first time on this build with motion controllers, the controllers may need to be re-paired a second time before appearing in the headset.

An issue where IMEs are not able to type East Asian characters into certain text fields when using Microsoft Edge.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.

If you’re looking for something with more to test than just bug fixes, you should know that Microsoft today also released Windows Admin Center Preview 1808.