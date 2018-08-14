VentureBeat is seeking a Director of Events Content to report directly to the CEO. The role will oversee speaker recruitment for VentureBeat’s portfolio of events (Transform, VB Summit, GamesBeat, and BLUEPRINT).

You will help determine the overarching themes for each of VentureBeat’s events and liaise with internal VB stakeholders in sales, marketing, and editorial.

You will be responsible for proactively reaching out to top-tier executives and speakers, reviewing speaker submissions, ranking potential speakers, and securing selected speakers for each of VentureBeat’s events.

Requirements:

10-15 years of industry experience, preferably with experience in the tech space. Experience in data, AI, cloud, and gaming areas a plus.

Extensive personal network of executives, PR agencies, and representatives at top companies.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

If interested, please send your resume to jobs@venturebeat.com with “Director of Events Content Position” and your name in the subject line.